Thu, 23 November 2023 at 11:00 pm

Who Are The Top-Paid F1 Drivers? Each Driver's 2023 Salary Revealed!

Who Are The Top-Paid F1 Drivers? Each Driver's 2023 Salary Revealed!

Formula 1 drivers are among the highest-paid athletes in the world, with salaries ranging from millions to tens of millions of dollars per year.

The top drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, often earn the most thanks to their success on the track and their ability to attract sponsors and fans. Their performance, experience, and marketability, are also important factors.

Driver salaries in F1 are typically negotiated between the driver and their team, with many contracts lasting multiple years.

On top of a base salary, drivers may also receive bonuses for podium finishes or championship wins, as well as incentives for attracting sponsors or improving the team’s performance.

Exact details of driver contracts are often kept confidential, but a new report just revealed how much certain fan-favorite drivers are actually making this season.

Continue through the slideshow to find out who the top earning F1 driver is this season…

Photos: Getty Images
