Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 5:30 pm

Who Is Brock Purdy's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Jenna Brandt!

You may not know that quarterback Brock Purdy, who starts for the San Francisco 49ers, got engaged recently!

We’re bringing you some fun facts about his girlfriend-turned-fiancee Jenna Brandt!

If you don’t know, Brock, 23, was suddenly thrust into the spotlight after he was named the 49ers starting quarterback when Jimmy Garoppolo injured his knee in late 2022. He was so successful as the new quarterback, he won the job in 2023 and Jimmy now plays for the Raiders.

Brock and Jenna have only been Instagram official since November 2022, but they both did attend the same college for quite a few years. They both were students at Iowa State from 2018-2020, but Jenna ended up transferring to Northern Iowa to complete her education. She appears to be an Iowa girl and shared photos of them together on what appears to be farmland last year.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jenna is also an athlete and played volleyball during college, while Brock obviously focused on football. Jenna seems to love the outdoors and being active as she’s documented ski trips in Colorado as well as hiking trips to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

In July 2023, Broke proposed to Jenna and she said “yes!”

Best of luck to Brock tonight against the Vikings!

Find out all the most recent NFL news.
