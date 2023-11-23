Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 2:31 pm

Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? Recent Dating History Revealed, Including Rumored Current Partner!

Continue Here »

Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? Recent Dating History Revealed, Including Rumored Current Partner!

The Dallas Cowboys are once again playing on Thanksgiving Day, and we’re taking a moment to highlight the team’s starting quarterback Dak Prescott and his dating life.

We’re breaking down his dating history, and revealing who his current girlfriend might be, too!

He’s had a few public relationships over the years and it seems like he has a new flame cheering him on this season.

Keep reading to find out his current girlfriend and see his 2 past exes…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dak Prescott, EG, Extended, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images