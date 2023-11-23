Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 10:30 am

Who Is Jared Goff's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Christen Harper!

Who Is Jared Goff's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Christen Harper!

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are playing on Thanksgiving Day, and his lovely fiancee, Christen Harper, will surely be cheering him on!

We’re taking a look back at Jared and Christen‘s relationship, as you might not know a ton about her.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, they were first linked as a couple in 2019.

Christen is a very successful model, having started her career at age 20 (she’s now reported to be 30 years old.)

Last year, she was awarded the SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year! She actually co-won the mag’s annual “Swim Search” alongside Katie Austin. She got to be featured in the mag, and she also walked the runway in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show this past June. You can see some of her bikini photos in the gallery of this article.

She’s signed with CAA and fans are hoping she’ll be in the newest Sports Illustrated Swim issue.

Jared proposed to Christen in June of 2022!

See some of Christen‘s most amazing bikini photos right here.
Photos: Getty
