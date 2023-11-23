Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 2:05 pm

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

The season finale of Gerry‘s season of The Golden Bachelor is just one week away and Reality Steve has FINALLY shared his inside scoop about the winner.

The show features Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

Reality Steve didn’t do a deep dive into spoilers like he does for the regular The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons, but he has revealed did share some insight into the final episodes a while ago. Until now, he has not shared details about the winner.

There’s also an incorrect fan theory that we’re going to tell you about.

Browse through the slideshow to see spoilers for the first season of The Golden Bachelor…

Photos: ABC
Getty Images