10 Actors Auditioned to Play Captain America Before Chris Evans' Casting, Including a 'Twilight' Star & Someone Who Landed a 'Much Better' MCU Role

Chris Evans was so well cast as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that it seemed like he was simply playing himself onscreen. He’s just another perfectly cast star in the franchise.

However, there were so many other actors who also wanted the part and put up a good fight for it!

The actor brought Steve Rogers to life on the big screen starting in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger. He seemingly bowed out almost a decade later with Avengers: Endgame.

But was that really the end for him? Chris addressed his future within the franchise during a new interview, revealing if he was really done with the role or if there was a possible return in his future.

Additionally, while he is now synonymous with the part, Chris initially turned it down. Who might have picked up the shield if he never agreed to lead the Avengers? We did some digging and rounded up 10 other actors who auditioned for the opportunity.

Interestingly, some of them wound up acting alongside Chris in the MCU. Others joined the franchise after he left. Some even had the chance to play roles in mega-successful franchises, and one of them later revealed that they had to apologize to Marvel after their audition!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who else could have played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe…