Fri, 24 November 2023 at 4:50 pm

Ben Affleck Swings By to Pick Up Jennifer Lopez After Her Workout

Ben Affleck Swings By to Pick Up Jennifer Lopez After Her Workout

Jennifer Lopez headed to the gym for a workout the day after Thanksgiving, and she got a ride from Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actress and hitmaker was dressed for a workout in a pair of high-waisted leggings and a white crop top when she was spotted outside the gym on Friday (November 24) in Studio City, Calif.

She pulled her hair back into a slick ponytail and wore a pair of tennis shoes with sunglasses.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ben drove around with his windows open and waited for Jennifer outside. What a sweet way to get in some quality time together!

If you need more about the couple, we got some new photos of the A-list pair out for dinner with their kids earlier this week. They also hit the red carpet for a very fancy evening out.

Jennifer also revealed the very sweet way that Ben helps her become a better version of herself.

Scroll through the new photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the gallery…
