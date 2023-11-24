Ben Affleck Swings By to Pick Up Jennifer Lopez After Her Workout

Jennifer Lopez headed to the gym for a workout the day after Thanksgiving, and she got a ride from Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actress and hitmaker was dressed for a workout in a pair of high-waisted leggings and a white crop top when she was spotted outside the gym on Friday (November 24) in Studio City, Calif.

She pulled her hair back into a slick ponytail and wore a pair of tennis shoes with sunglasses.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ben drove around with his windows open and waited for Jennifer outside. What a sweet way to get in some quality time together!

If you need more about the couple, we got some new photos of the A-list pair out for dinner with their kids earlier this week. They also hit the red carpet for a very fancy evening out.

Jennifer also revealed the very sweet way that Ben helps her become a better version of herself.

Scroll through the new photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the gallery…