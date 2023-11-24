Bradley Cooper Reveals if He Would Star in 'The Hangover 4'

Bradley Cooper is addressing the possibility of a fourth film in the Hangover franchise!

The 48-year-old actor starred as Phil in 2009′s The Hangover, 2011′s The Hangover Part II, and 2013′s The Hangover Part III alongside Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, and more.

While promoting his new movie Maestro on Friday’s (November 24) episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour, Bradley revealed if he would star in a hypothetical Hangover 4.

“I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. “Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach, I love Ed so much, I probably would.”

Despite his enthusiastic approval for a fourth Hangover movie, Bradley acknowledged that the director of the three previous installments likely would not share his sentiment.

“I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that,” he said.

