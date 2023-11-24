Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2023 at 9:02 pm

Dave Portnoy Confirms Split from Silvana Mojica, Slams Rumors He's Dating a Controversial Reality Star

Dave Portnoy Confirms Split from Silvana Mojica, Slams Rumors He's Dating a Controversial Reality Star

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is opening up about his love life.

The 46-year-old media personality has confirmed that he has split from model Silvana Mojica after more than two years of dating and he’s also denying rumors that he’s now seeing a controversial reality star.

“It’s kinda wild when I just had a breakup which is hard enough to go through without hearing I f–ked that lady,” Dave told Page Six.

So, who is that controversial star?

Keep reading to find out more…

Raquel Leviss photo

Dave denied rumors that he’s now seeing Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, who has been shunned by fans after her affair with Tom Sandoval.

The rumors about Dave and Raquel surfaced after they were both spotted in the Cary, Illinois on the same day last month.

“I can confirm I’ve never met that trash bag in my life and it’s wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her,” Dave told Page Six.

A couple months ago, Dave reportedly set a real estate record when he purchased a Nantucket home for a HUGE amount of money.

