Diddy Continues to Deny Sexual Assault Allegations as Third Lawsuit Emerges

Diddy is continuing to deny all allegations of sexual assault after he was named in a third lawsuit.

The 54-year-old music mogul was accused of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit filed against him by his ex Cassie earlier this week. The lawsuit included multiple serious allegations about the “Me & U” singer’s relationship with Diddy.

The lawsuit was settled one day later, with Diddy‘s team claiming that the settlement was not an “admission of wrongdoing.”

Since then, Diddy has been sued by two more women in rapid succession. His team has issued a response to the allegations.

The most recent lawsuit filed accuses Diddy and musician Aaron Hall of raping two women in New York City. The alleged assault happened more than three decades ago, and the accuser is anonymous.

Another lawsuit was filed and stems from an alleged incident that happened with a college student in 1991.

Diddy‘s team denied all of the claims in a statement shared with People.

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute [for the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed survivors of sexual assault to sue their assailants],” they told the outlet. “This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.”

They continued, saying, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

