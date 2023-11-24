Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2023 at 12:27 pm

'Frozen' Producer Teases Third & Fourth Movies, Says They Will be 'Epic'

'Frozen' Producer Teases Third & Fourth Movies, Says They Will be 'Epic'

We’re getting some new details about the upcoming Frozen movies!

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that a fourth Frozen movie was in the works, along with a third, which was previously announced.

“But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. Jen Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories,” Bob shared on Good Morning America.

Now in a new interview, Jen, who directed the first two Frozen movies and is the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, teased the new movies.

While speaking with Disney, Jen talked about Frozen‘s impact and the magic of the World of Frozen themed area, which just opened at Hong Kong Disneyland.

“I believe it’s both the story of familial love with these two sisters, and the idea of love conquering fear,” Jen shared. “I recently visited World of Frozen, and it is awe-inspiring. You are a citizen of Arendelle the moment you walk into the land.”

When asked if she could share any more details about Frozen 3 and Frozen 4, Jen teased, “Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film.”

Photos: Disney
Getty Images