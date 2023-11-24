Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2023 at 9:41 pm

Hall & Oates Legal Battle: Reason Behind Daryl Hall's Lawsuit Against John Oates Revealed

New details have emerged in the legal battle between Hall & Oates collaborators Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Recently, Daryl filed a lawsuit and was granted a temporary restraining order against John.

On Friday (November 24), part of the case was unsealed by a Tennessee judge, revealing the reason behind the ordeal.

A new report has revealed that Daryl aimed to block John from selling his share of their joint venture, arguing that it would violate the terms of a business agreement, per the Associated Press.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent John, his co-trustees Richard Flynn and John‘s wife Aimee Oates, from selling Daryl‘s part in Whole Oats Enterprises to Primary Wave Music.

The judge has temporarily blocked the sale while legal proceedings continue. The case will be taken up at a court hearing on November 30, the outlet reports.

