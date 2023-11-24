Is Rafael de la Fuente Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Hot Boyfriend!

Rafael de la Fuente is starring as Enrique in the new Hallmark Channel movie Letters to Santa and you might be curious to know more about his life!

The 37-year-old actor is best known for playing Sammy Jo on the CW’s reboot of Dynasty and from his role on the first two seasons of Fox’s hit series Empire.

Letters to Santa marks his debut on Hallmark Channel!

Rafael, who is openly gay, was previously married to Australian television presenter Hugh Sheridan for nearly a decade, but they split in 2018. He now has a hot new boyfriend!

Rafael is currently dating singer John Duff, who recently generated buzz for wearing barely anything at all in the music video for his song “Somebody’s Daughter.” Watch below!

