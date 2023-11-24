Is Tim Boyle Single or Dating Anyone? NY Jets Quarterback's Love Life Is Very Private

Tim Boyle is going to be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets during the Thanksgiving weekend games and his life is going to be put into the spotlight.

The 29-year-old football player was originally on the practice squad this season, but he was promoted to the active roster after Aaron Rodgers‘ injury.

With quarterback Zach Wilson underperforming this season, Tim is now going to start against the Miami Dolphins on Friday (November 24).

So, what do you need to know about Tim? And is he single or dating anyone?

Keep reading to find out more…

Tim previously has played for the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions, and the Chicago Bears.

It appears that Tim was previously linked to Duke Women’s soccer alum Brooke Heinsohn, but it’s not clear if they are still together or not. They have not appeared in any Instagram photos together in the past 18 months.

Brooke made an appearance in a family photo that Tim posted to his Instagram account in May 2022. He captioned the pic, “My people ♥️ memories and laughs that will last a lifetime.”

It’s not clear if Tim currently has a girlfriend or not, but it’s assumed he is single.

Here’s everything to know about Zach Wilson and his girlfriend.