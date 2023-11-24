Top Stories
'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 10:32 am

Jennifer Lopez Wears Chic Outfit While Plant Shopping in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Wears Chic Outfit While Plant Shopping in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez is checking out some new plants.

The 54-year-old singer and actress spent the afternoon looking at some plants at Rolling Greens on Wednesday afternoon (November 22) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

For her outing, Jennifer looked chic in a beige dress paired with black flats and sunglasses.

A few nights earlier, Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck stepped out for dinner at The Ivy in Beverly Hills with a few of their kids.

The couple also recently co-hosted a charity poker tournament in Las Vegas.

Jennifer recently shared some new comments about her relationship with Ben, 51, and revealed the sweet way he helps her become a better version of herself. Read more here!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez goes plant shopping 01
jennifer lopez goes plant shopping 02
jennifer lopez goes plant shopping 03
jennifer lopez goes plant shopping 04
jennifer lopez goes plant shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images