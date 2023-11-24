Jennifer Lopez Wears Chic Outfit While Plant Shopping in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez is checking out some new plants.

The 54-year-old singer and actress spent the afternoon looking at some plants at Rolling Greens on Wednesday afternoon (November 22) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

For her outing, Jennifer looked chic in a beige dress paired with black flats and sunglasses.

A few nights earlier, Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck stepped out for dinner at The Ivy in Beverly Hills with a few of their kids.

The couple also recently co-hosted a charity poker tournament in Las Vegas.

Jennifer recently shared some new comments about her relationship with Ben, 51, and revealed the sweet way he helps her become a better version of herself. Read more here!