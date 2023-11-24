Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo with All Four Kids!

Ricky Martin is sharing a glimpse of his family!

On Thursday (November 23), the 51-year-old “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer took to Instagram to share a very rare photo with all four of his kids.

“With my platoon, “to infinity and beyond” #happyDayforPapi #ontheroadagain #thankful 👧🏼👦🏻👦🏼👦🏽👨‍👧‍👦👨‍👦‍👦” Ricky wrote.

In the photo, Ricky is holding hands with his two youngest kids – Lucia, born in December 2018, and Renn, born in October 2019 – while his 15-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino walk ahead of them.

Ricky is currently touring across North America with Enrique Igelesias and Pitbull.

Over the summer, Ricky announced that he and husband Jwan Yosef divorcing after six years of marriage. They reached a settlement in August.

If you missed it, Ricky recently shared a photo of himself sunbathing nude!