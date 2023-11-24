Top Stories
'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 11:59 am

Romeo Beckham Gets New Tattoo in Honor of Girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham Gets New Tattoo in Honor of Girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham is sporting some new ink!

The 21-year-old soccer player, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, recently debuted his new tattoo, which he got in honor of his girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo got the 21-year-old model’s nickname “Mooch” tattoo in cursive above his elbow.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mia showed off Romeo‘s tattoo by sharing a photo of it on her Instagram Story.

Romeo appears to be following in his dad and brother Brooklyn Beckham‘s footsteps, who both have tattoos in honor of their wives.

Brooklyn, 24, revealed that he had more than 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz.

Last year, Victoria explained why she removed her “David” tattoo.

Keep scrolling to see Romeo Beckham’s new tattoo…

romeo beckham tattoo
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @mimimoocher
Posted to: Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Tattoo

