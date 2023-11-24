Romeo Beckham Gets New Tattoo in Honor of Girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham is sporting some new ink!

The 21-year-old soccer player, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, recently debuted his new tattoo, which he got in honor of his girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo got the 21-year-old model’s nickname “Mooch” tattoo in cursive above his elbow.

Mia showed off Romeo‘s tattoo by sharing a photo of it on her Instagram Story.

Romeo appears to be following in his dad and brother Brooklyn Beckham‘s footsteps, who both have tattoos in honor of their wives.

Brooklyn, 24, revealed that he had more than 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz.

Last year, Victoria explained why she removed her “David” tattoo.

