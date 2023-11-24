Royal Expert Reveals Where Kate Middleton Stands With Meghan Markle (& Her Different Feelings For Prince Harry)

A royal expert is speaking out about Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton)’s relationship with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

If you forgot, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry have been distant from certain members of the royal family for quite some time now. Reports suggest that relationships might have taken a turn for the worse after the release of the Prince’s memoir Spare this year.

Recently, Omid Scobie, author of the new book Endgame, revealed where Prince Harry stands with his dad King Charles and brother Prince William. One relationship was described as beyond repair.

In a new interview, he shines light on how Princess Catherine feels about the distant royals. Interestingly, she also seems to have conflicted opinions.

Speaking to Page Six, Omid said that the Princess was “never a fan” of Meghan, alleging that she “jokingly shivers” upon mention of the Duchess.

“She spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her,” he said that a source informed him. He added that he was told that Princess Catherine “can be cold if she doesn’t like someone.”

Omid said that there is “no going back” for her relationship with Meghan and Prince Harry. It seems worse for the former.

He reported that they had “almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries” since the end of 2019.

How are things different with Prince Harry?

“She was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children,” Omid wrote in his book, attributing the words to an anonymous source. “But to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews.”

The author and expert also shared some thoughts about where Meghan stands on her future as a royal.