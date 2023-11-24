Sam Hunt Welcomes Second Child with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler!

Sam Hunt is a dad again!

On Friday (November 23), the 38-year-old country music singer announced on Instagram that he and wife Hannah Lee Fowler had welcomed their second child together.

“Thank you Lord,” Sam wrote.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the photo, Hannah is holding their newborn baby while Sam holds the 18-month-old daughter Lucy.

He also shared a photo of himself and bunch of friends and family members out riding horses.

Sam hasn’t revealed any other details about the new baby, including the baby’s name, sex, or birthdate.

Sam first announced that he and Hannah were having another baby during one of his concerts in Las Vegas back in April.

Sam and Hannah married in 2017 and welcomed Lucy in June 2022.

Congrats!