Fri, 24 November 2023 at 2:37 pm

'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Hits Back After Instagram User Says Her Breast Implants Are 'Rippling'

'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Hits Back After Instagram User Says Her Breast Implants Are 'Rippling'

Chelsea Lazkani is addressing the comments about her appearance.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old Selling Sunset star posted a video on Instagram where she teaches followers how to cook her recipes for potatoes au gratin.

After sharing the video, one Instagram user took to the comments to say that her breast implants are “rippling.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Chelsea then replied, hitting back with, “kinda what happens after breastfeeding 2 kids exclusively for 4 years babes.”

Chelsea shares two kids – son Maddox, 4, and daughter Melia, 3 – with husband Jeff Lazkani.

Netflix recently released the reunion episode for season seven of Selling Sunset, during which Jason Oppenheim was asked if he’s still in love with Chrishell Stause and fans found out a secret hookup between two co-stars!
