Teyana Taylor Reacts to Iman Shumpert Divorce, Claims Court Documents Were Leaked

Teyana Taylor is speaking out following the news that she filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert months before they announced their separation.

The couple confirmed their split in September, but newly released documents revealed that the 32-year-old singer filed for divorce from the 33-year-old former NBA player in January 2023. The documents also uncovered that Teyana accused Iman of being jealous of her career, among other details.

On Friday (November 24), Teyana took to her Instagram Story to clear the air on the situation.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all known I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” she began. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME.”

Teyana continued, “These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

Referencing the two children she shares with Iman, Junie and Rue, the “Gonna Love Me” singer added that “protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so.”

Teyana concluded, “Please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace.”

