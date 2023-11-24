Will 'Barbie' Get a Sequel? Margot Robbie Weighs In On Revisiting Iconic Character, Talks Biggest Takeaway

Barbie is without a doubt the biggest movie of the year, and fans started asking for a sequel almost as soon as they walked out of theaters.

Despite fan demand, we learned that getting Barbie 2 would be significantly more complicated than most sequels.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, Barbie herself is weighing in.

Margot Robbie was asked if she would be getting into character again in the future. Sadly, she doesn’t have great news for fans. However, she did share some of her biggest takeaways from the movie’s success.

Read more about Margot Robbie’s thoughts on a Barbie sequel…

“I think we put everything into this one,” Margot told AP Entertainment when asked about a sequel.

She continued, explaining, “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. It was like, Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Despite the bad news, Margot also opened up about what she learned from the mega-successful movie.

“I’d say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that.”

The actress highlighted that the movie was centered around a woman, adding, “And just because there’s a female doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants. Which is, you know, I think, a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

“So it’s really important that Barbie did well. As much as it is nice, it’s also really important that it does well so people can also in future have big original ideals and be given the budget to execute them properly,” she said.

If you missed it, Margot recently revealed how she’s spending her Barbie money. She also addressed a big rumor about a potential project.

Press play on Margot Robbie’s interview clip below…