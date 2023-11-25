Chris Pine & Ariana DeBose Reveal Very Relatable Crushes on Animated Characters

Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose are starring in Disney’s new animated movie Wish, and they’re opening up about their earliest, very relatable, crushes on animated characters.

During a recent interview, the costars looked back on their connection to Disney over the years. Chris was the first to spill the beans, revealing that he crushed on a beloved Disney character as a youth.

That led to a similar revelation from Ariana! It’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll agree with both of their selections.

Read more about Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose’s animated crushes…

Chris copped to crushing on The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel as a kid during an interview with MTV. It turns out that Ariana‘s crushes were equally mythological: She was into all of the Muses in Hercules!

As the interview continued, they both added to more characters to their crush list.

“I was really into Mulan,” Ariana said, adding, “I thought she was amazing.”

“Jessica Rabbit’s pretty fine,” Chris said, agreeing with the interviewer.

If you missed it, Chris recently revealed something that he was very nervous to do alongside Ariana. The actor was also asked to “defend” his iconic short shorts and had the best answer.

Press play on the interview segment below…