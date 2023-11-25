Top Stories
Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 2:46 pm

Dominic Fike Opens Up About His Type & Dating Fans on 'Chicken Shop Date'

Dominic Fike Opens Up About His Type & Dating Fans on 'Chicken Shop Date'

Dominic Fike is revealing his type and whether or not he’d date a fan!

During his Friday (November 24) appearance on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg, the 27-year-old singer got real about his dating life and preferences.

He made some pretty blunt comments about what he is and isn’t looking for at the moment.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

When Amelia asked Dominic about his type, he replied, “Anyone who’s nice to me. A smile is all it takes nowadays really.” However, he confirmed that he isn’t seeking out a relationship right now.

Would he date a fan? Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely. “I don’t think I could date a fan,” he reflected on the show. “I don’t think I would date a fan.”

He did joke that if things keep going well, “hopefully that’ll be the only choice I have” (if everyone eventually becomes a fan).

The Euphoria star also revealed that he has people’s names tattooed on him. “I do,” he said. “A couple.” He noted that “those are the coolest tattoos.”

Back in July, Dominic seemed to open up about his split from Hunter Schafer.

Watch Dominic Fike’s full Chicken Shop Date interview here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amelia Dimoldenberg, Dominic Fike

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images