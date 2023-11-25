Dominic Fike Opens Up About His Type & Dating Fans on 'Chicken Shop Date'

Dominic Fike is revealing his type and whether or not he’d date a fan!

During his Friday (November 24) appearance on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg, the 27-year-old singer got real about his dating life and preferences.

He made some pretty blunt comments about what he is and isn’t looking for at the moment.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

When Amelia asked Dominic about his type, he replied, “Anyone who’s nice to me. A smile is all it takes nowadays really.” However, he confirmed that he isn’t seeking out a relationship right now.

Would he date a fan? Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely. “I don’t think I could date a fan,” he reflected on the show. “I don’t think I would date a fan.”

He did joke that if things keep going well, “hopefully that’ll be the only choice I have” (if everyone eventually becomes a fan).

The Euphoria star also revealed that he has people’s names tattooed on him. “I do,” he said. “A couple.” He noted that “those are the coolest tattoos.”

Back in July, Dominic seemed to open up about his split from Hunter Schafer.

Watch Dominic Fike’s full Chicken Shop Date interview here!

