Emma Roberts Enjoys a Date Night With Boyfriend Cody John During Rare Outing

Emma Roberts and Cody John are stepping out for a rare date night in the public eye!

The 32-year-old American Horror Story actress and her partner enjoyed a night out in Manhattan’s West Village on Saturday (November 25).

Dressed in a warm jacket and light-wash jeans, Emma smoked a cigarette while standing alongside Cody.

He was also dressed for chilly weather in a tan jacket. They were also spotted walking side-by-side and appeared to be sharing a laugh!

If you missed it, Emma recently gave fans a very rare glimpse at her two-year-old son Rhodes while sharing a picture from their Thanksgiving celebration. The actress is very private about her son and has called someone out before for sharing a photo of his face without permission.

Emma was also just recently spotted out with another famous pal, and we’ve got all the pics.

Earlier this month, we got a first look at her new movie Madame Web, which she stars in alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

