Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo of 2-Year-Old Son Rhodes on Thanksgiving

Emma Roberts is sharing a super cute photo of her son!

In honor of Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 23), the 32-year-old American Horror Story actress took to Instagram to post a rare photo of her 2-year-old son Rhodes.

“grateful ❤️” Emma wrote.

In the photo, Emma is holding Rhodes in what appears to be a pumpkin patch.

Emma and ex Garrett Hedlund welcomed Rhodes on December 27, 2020. For a while, Emma didn’t share any photo of her son and if she did, she used to make sure his face wasn’t visible.

In an interview from earlier this year, Emma shared the one trait she hopes Rhodes doesn’t inherit from her.

Emma will next be starring alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the movie Madame Web, which hits theaters on February 16. 2024. Check out the trailer here!