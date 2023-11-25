Everything Celebrities Have Said About Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour', Including Olivia Rodrigo & Travis Kelce's Comments

Celebrities have a lot to say about Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour!

Since Taylor kicked off her massive tour on March 17, 2023 in Arizona, the biggest stars in music, movies, TV, and even sports have enjoyed their amazing views from VIP tents across the country and around the world.

Stars have attended the wildly popular concert with their families, their significant others, and their celebrity pals.

Of course, members of Taylor‘s squad, like Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello, have had the time of their lives at the show, but the celebrity commentary is hardly limited to her BFFs.

Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Billy Joel to Flavor Flav to Taylor‘s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has had something to say about the record-breaking musical event.

Browse through the slides to see everything celebrities have said about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour!

