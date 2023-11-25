Top Stories
Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 10:54 am

Jacob Elordi Dating History - Full List of Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Jacob Elordi Dating History - Full List of Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at Jacob Elordi‘s dating history!

The 26-year-old actor skyrocketed to fame when he appeared in the Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, which debuted in 2018.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jacob Elordi

Since then, Jacob has become everyone’s new favorite heartthrob as he stars in one of HBO’s most popular shows – Euphoria – and has fans going wild over his roles in the new movies Priscilla and Saltburn.

We’re now taking a look back at Jacob‘s dating history, which includes former co-stars, a supermodel, and a very popular YouTuber.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Jacob Elordi has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Jacob Elordi, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images