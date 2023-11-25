Top Stories
Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 12:50 pm

Madonna Steps Out in Milan Ahead of Next 'Celebration Tour' Show

Madonna Steps Out in Milan Ahead of Next 'Celebration Tour' Show

Madonna is enjoying a day out in Italy.

The 65-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer made her way out of the Palazzo Parigi hotel as she went to go check out the sites on Saturday (November 25) in Milan, Italy.

For her outing, Madonna wore a black leather jacket over a black and white sweater, black hat, and sunglasses.

Later in the night, Madonna is scheduled to take the stage at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan for the latest show on her Celebration Tour.

Madonna was finally healthy enough to kick off her latest tour last month in London and a few of her kids joined her up on stage.

Click here to see all the outfits and the set list from the Celebration Tour, and click here for tickets.
