Madonna Steps Out in Milan Ahead of Next 'Celebration Tour' Show

Madonna is enjoying a day out in Italy.

The 65-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer made her way out of the Palazzo Parigi hotel as she went to go check out the sites on Saturday (November 25) in Milan, Italy.

For her outing, Madonna wore a black leather jacket over a black and white sweater, black hat, and sunglasses.

Later in the night, Madonna is scheduled to take the stage at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan for the latest show on her Celebration Tour.

Madonna was finally healthy enough to kick off her latest tour last month in London and a few of her kids joined her up on stage.

