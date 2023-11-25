Noah Kahan Covers Olivia Rodrigo's Song at BBC Radio Live Lounge & Spills on Future Collaboration

Noah Kahan is showing Olivia Rodrigo some love!

On Thursday (November 23), the 26-year-old “Stick Season” singer covered one of Olivia‘s songs during his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance.

He sang “Lacy” from Olivia‘s sophomore album, GUTS, and opened up about the possibility of working with her.

Noah performed “Lacy” with the help of folk-pop group Tiny Habits. They put their own spin on it, giving the tune a folk/Americana feel and adding some beautiful harmonies.

The Vermont native’s “Lacy” cover comes a month after Olivia covered his song, “Stick Season,” also at BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge.

Noah told BBC Radio 1, “I would love to work with Olivia. I think that she’s incredible. I would love to write a song with her, to make music with her in some capacity. That would be incredible.”

It seems like there’s hope for a Noah and Olivia collaboration in the future!

