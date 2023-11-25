Silvana Mojica Reacts to Dave Portnoy Breakup in a Series of Emotional Videos

Silvana Mojica is sharing how she feels after she and Dave Portnoy called it quits.

On Friday (November 24), the Barstool Sports Founder confirmed that he and the model and TikTok star have broken up after more than two years of dating.

He also denied rumors that he’s now seeing Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss.

Before Dave‘s statement, Silvana hinted at the breakup and opened up about her feelings in a series of TikTok videos.

It’s been a tough week for the influencer.

Silvana first seemed to reference the split in a November 14 post, where she said, “I look like a mess. I’ve had a rough weekend.” Her voice sounds hoarse in the clip.

A few days later, the social media star shared a more telling video with dark humor. Between nervous giggles, she said, “Guys, being sad on a plane is…Tell me how I heard beeping, and I’m like, ‘What is that?’ I’m like, ‘Ya know what? If it’s my time, it’s my time, baby. Who cares?’”

In a Wednesday (November 22) TikTok, Silvana‘s face is visibly red, and she’s crying. With Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” playing in the background, she shows a collection of romantic cards that that she had bought as a gift for Dave.

One reads, “Angels couldn’t be everywhere. So they sent me you.” Another says, “I have little hearts in my eyes for you.” Silvana captioned the video, “Imagine u buy these for someone and then get broken up with.”

