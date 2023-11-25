Top Stories
Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 8:00 am

Stars Who Regret Full Frontal & NSFW Scenes - See Who Regrets Filming Explicit Movie & TV Moments

Stars Who Regret Full Frontal & NSFW Scenes - See Who Regrets Filming Explicit Movie & TV Moments

Over the years, some of our favorite stars have boldly bared all on-screen in TV and movies.

Following the release of their projects, the celebrities have since spoken out in interviews about their experiences, revealing that they’ve either entirely regretted the scenes, or felt uncomfortable with the idea of stripping down ever again.

“It’s never a comfortable thing. I’ve never enjoyed it, ever. It’s always mortifying…I always felt it was something I should get over,” one A-lister revealed.

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest stars who’ve spoken out about their steamy scenes.

Find out who regrets their NSFW scenes and the reasons why…

Photos: Getty
