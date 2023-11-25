'The O.C.' Creator Reveals Ben McKenzie & Mischa Barton Weren't Top Choices to Star in the Show - Find Out Who Almost Played Ryan & Marissa!

The O.C. almost looked very different!

Back in 2021, former The O.C. co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, who played Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper respectively, launched their brand new podcast, Welcome to The O.C., Bitches.

On the podcast’s first episode, the ladies were joined by the show’s creator Josh Schwartz.

During their conversation, Josh talked about the show’s casting process, revealing that Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton weren’t the top choices to play Ryan Atwood and Marissa Cooper, before sharing which other actors were also up for those parts.

