Tiffany Haddish Returns to Comedy Club Hours After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish is stepping out hours after her arrest.

On Friday night (November 24), the 43-year-old comedian actress was photographed leaving the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, Calif. after she performed a set.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Tiffany was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder red dress as she sat in the backseat of a truck before driving off.

That same morning, Tiffany was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI after she reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills.

Tiffany also performed at the Laugh Factory before she was arrested.

As of right now, Tiffany has not yet publicly addressed her arrest.

Tiffany was arrested and charged with a DUI in similar circumstances back in January 2022.