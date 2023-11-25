Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Taylor Swift is missing the premiere of Beyonce‘s new movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce on Saturday night (November 25), but she has a very good reason.

If you forgot, the “Break Me Soul” superstar was a surprise celebrity guest on the red carpet when Taylor premiered her Eras Tour Concert Film in Los Angeles last month. We even got an adorable video of them together inside the theater.

As a result, fans expected that Taylor would be on the red carpet for Bey‘s big premiere, which is taking place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Why wasn’t she able to make it?

Read more about Taylor Swift missing Beyonce’s premiere…

If you were unaware, Taylor recently resumed her tour again after an extended break. On Saturday night, she had a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She wouldn’t have been able to jet back for the premiere because there’s another show scheduled for Sunday.

Thus, she’ll be there in spirit and is likely cheering on Bey from Brazil after her show.

Taylor shared a touching tribute to her fellow pop superstar last month after her premiere.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will premiere in theaters on December 1. You can check out the most recent trailer.