5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews & More!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 12:26 pm

5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews, Destiny's Child Reunion & More!

5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews, Destiny's Child Reunion & More!

The reviews are beginning to come in for Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance concert film, and we’re already learning some big details about what to expect!

The film had its official premiere on Saturday night (November 25), complete with a star-studded roster of celebrity guests, including all past and present members of Destiny’s Child!

Here’s a summary: “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

The film is set to hit theaters on December 1.

Click through to find out what we learned so far from the first reviews of the movie…

Photos: Getty
Getty Images