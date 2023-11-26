Top Stories
Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Gigi Hadid Called Out by Bar Refaeli & Scooter Braun After Sharing Incorrect Story on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Robert Pattinson Competed With 9 Actors to Play Edward in 'Twilight' (& He Almost Wasn't Cast for a Wild Reason!)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Suki Waterhouse's Pregnancy Announcement to Melissa Barrera's 'Scream 7' Firing)

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 12:35 am

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Boo, Including 2 He Was Deemed Too Old For

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Boo, Including 2 He Was Deemed Too Old For

Henry Cavill‘s charm, chiseled good looks and acting chops have helped him build a career as a fan-favorite star in Hollywood, but no actor books every role they audition for!

He famously embodied Superman in the DC Universe and was even planning to reprise the role before some rebranding changed plans.

Outside of DC, Henry‘s known for project’s like Netflix’s The Withcer and so much more.

He’s hit it big and is beloved in the industry. But like any other actor, he’s been in the running for some major roles that he did not end up landing. We did some digging and found seven examples of A-list projects that Henry was attached to over the years.

Interestingly, for at least two of them he was deemed to be too old for the part. It was decided that he was too young for another. We rounded up everything we know about each missed opportunity for you to check out!

Scroll through the slideshow to see what movies Henry Cavill almost starred in…

