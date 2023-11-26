BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment's First Girl Group Since BLACKPINK, Debuts With 'BATTER UP' - Watch!

The new YG Entertainment K-pop girl group is officially here!

BABYMONSTER made their highly anticipated debut with their first-ever lead single, “BATTER UP,” on Monday (November 27) in South Korea.

This is YG’s first girl group since the debut of BLACKPINK in 2016, over seven years ago, so expectations are running high for the new troupe!

BABYMONSTER’s Asa co-wrote the music and lyrics, along with Jared Lee, YG, TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk, AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk, WHERE THE NOISE, and BIGTONE, with music composition by Chaz Mishan, YG DEE.P, Jared Lee, and Asa.

The group actually consists of seven members, but member Ahyeon is recovering from health issues. Meet all the members!

Watch the music video for “BATTER UP”…