5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews & More!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 2:39 pm

BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment's First Girl Group Since BLACKPINK, Debuts With 'BATTER UP' - Watch!

The new YG Entertainment K-pop girl group is officially here!

BABYMONSTER made their highly anticipated debut with their first-ever lead single, “BATTER UP,” on Monday (November 27) in South Korea.

This is YG’s first girl group since the debut of BLACKPINK in 2016, over seven years ago, so expectations are running high for the new troupe!

Keep reading to find out more…

BABYMONSTER’s Asa co-wrote the music and lyrics, along with Jared Lee, YG, TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk, AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk, WHERE THE NOISE, and BIGTONE, with music composition by Chaz Mishan, YG DEE.P, Jared Lee, and Asa.

The group actually consists of seven members, but member Ahyeon is recovering from health issues. Meet all the members!

The most popular K-pop videos of 2023 have been revealed! Find out which one is No. 1!

Watch the music video for “BATTER UP”…
