Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Is Pregnant!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s girlfriend is pregnant!

The 30-year-old NFL player’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos announced the news in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you.”

Dak responded in her comments, “How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍”

Congratulations to Dak and Sarah Jane on the wonderful news!