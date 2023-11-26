'Doctor Who' Showrunner Russell T Davies Teases Ncuti Gatwa's First Introduction as New Doctor

Russell T Davies is promising surprises are in store in upcoming episodes of Doctor Who!

The series showrunner, who returns for the three 60th Anniversary specials and to produce the upcoming season, opened up about when Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor first gets introduced.

Russell confirmed that Ncuti will be in the third special, “The Giggle,” before his official debut on Christmas day.

Find out what he teased inside…

“Yes, in some shape or form you will be seeing a brand-new Doctor,” Russell shared with EW. “You will have some questions answered, you will have more questions raised, leading into Christmas Day when Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor arrives properly (on the Doctor Who special holiday episode). But I can promise you some surprises, and some things that have been done in ways they’ve never been done in Doctor Who before, and an awful lot of fun.”

Be sure to check out the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials trailer HERE. The first one, “The Star Beast” is out now on Disney+, with the next two premiering December 2nd and December 9th.

