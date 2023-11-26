Gerry Turner Talks 'Ridiculously Thorough' Screening for 'Golden Bachelor,' Which Included His 1st STD Test

Gerry Turner is looking for love on The Golden Bachelor, and now he’s opening up about what it took to get on the show.

The 72-year-old retired restaurateur spilled on the screening process to get approved to become the first Golden Bachelor. The process involved his first STD test, and that’s barely scratching the surface.

“I was in Florida in February of this year. I was actually traveling with an old girlfriend. We were just friends,” he recalled on the Life is Short podcast (via TODAY). “I got a call from ABC, wanting me to go to initiate the process to go get an STD test. And it’s like, that’s a little bit of a tender moment.”

He continued, adding, “As I recall, that may have been my very first ever STD test. I had no idea what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they were going to look in the iris of my eye, take a urine sample, a blood sample. I had no idea.”

What came next?

“I had to send my fingerprints to the FBI,” Gerry said, continuing, “There were numerous background checks. There was a psychological evaluation that was like 360 questions and then another hour for an interview. The vetting process is ridiculously thorough.”

