Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Joaquim Valente Again, 1 Year After Romance Rumors Began!

Gisele Bündchen spent some time with Joaquim Valente ahead of Thanksgiving!

The 43-year-old model and entrepreneur divorced Tom Brady in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Some believe that Gisele and Joaquim are dating, and the supermodel responded to the romance rumors earlier this year!

Gisele was spotted having lunch with her kids and the jiu-jitsu trainer on Wednesday (November 22) in Costa Rica, per Page Six.

They were accompanied by Gisele‘s children: Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.

According to the outlet, Gisele and her kids, whom she shares with Tom, spent a few days in Costa Rica before leaving the country on Thursday morning (November 23).

Back in August, Gisele was seen leaving a workout with Joaquim, and we have the photos!

If you missed it, Gisele Bündchen recently opened up about her experience with panic attacks.