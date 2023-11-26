Is Alex Paxton-Beesley Single or Married? She Appears to Have a Boyfriend!

Who plays Olivia in the new Hallmark Channel movie Our Christmas Mural? That’s Alex Paxton-Beesley and it’s time to fill you in on her life!

The 37-year-old Canadian actress is best known for her work in Canadian TV shows like Cardinal and Murdoch Mysteries, though she has also appeared in U.S. shows like The Bold Type and Sex/Life.

In addition to her work on screen, Alex is also keeps busy with an active stage career in Canada.

So, is Alex single, dating anyone, or married? We have the scoop!

It appears that she went Instagram official with her boyfriend Oli earlier this year.

In July 2023, Alex posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Summertime baybeeee.” She included some photos of him, though didn’t clue her followers in on who he is.

Then in October 2023, Alex took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday. She said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY OLI 🎈❤️ you’re my favourite person.”

