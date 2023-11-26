Is Kristoffer Polaha Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Actor's Wife!

Kristoffer Polaha is one of the most beloved stars of Hallmark Channel movies and now he’s back on the small screen as Jack in the new film A Biltmore Christmas.

The 46-year-old actor is also known for his roles in the TV shows Life Unexpected for The CW and Get Shorty for Epix. He has also been seen in movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and Jurassic World: Dominion.

So, is Kristoffer single or married in real life?

Kristoffer has been married to his wife Julianne since 2003 and they have three sons together, including 17-year-old Micah Max Polaha, who is a budding actor most recently seen in the series Harlan Coben’s Shelter for Prime Video.

