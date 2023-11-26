Jennifer Lopez Goes Shopping With Ben Affleck After Teasing New Visual Album Inspired By Their Marriage

Jennifer Lopez teased a musical comeback and ran out for a shopping trip with husband Ben Affleck.

On Saturday (November 25), the 54-year-old global superstar hopped online to provide an update on her long-awaited album This Is Me…Now. If you were unaware, the album is her first since 2014′s A.K.A. and is inspired by her marriage to Ben. It’s also looking like it’ll be a visual album!

After dropping a tantalizing trailer for the project, J.Lo linked up with Ben to shop for things for the home they bought together earlier this year.

J.Lo was exceptionally chic for the shopping trip. She wore a pair of tuxedo-striped pants with stiletto booties and a plaid jacket and pulled her hair back into a bun. Ben kept cozy in a patterned cardigan, which he wore with a puffer jacket.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together lately. If you missed it, they even found a sweet way to get in quality time the day after Thanksgiving.

