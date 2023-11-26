Top Stories
5 Biggest Things We Learned From the First Reviews of Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Movie: Surgery, Blue Ivy Carter Seeing Negative Reviews & More!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 7:24 pm

Kim Kardashian's 'The Fifth Wheel' Finds Streaming Home

Kim Kardashian's 'The Fifth Wheel' Finds Streaming Home

Kim Kardashian‘s upcoming project has found its distributor!

It was recently announced that the 43-year-old reality star will star in and produce The Fifth Wheel, which is slated to be a female-centric comedy film.

Keep reading to find out more…

After much competition between different theatrical distributors and streamers, Netflix has landed Kim‘s film, Variety reported on Sunday (November 26).

The synopsis and supporting cast for The Fifth Wheel have not been revealed yet, though it will be written by longtime Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell, who is also co-producing the movie with Kim and screenwriter Janine Brito.

Prior to The Fifth Wheel, Kim has appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows, most recently in American Horror Story season 12 as the publicist Siobhan.

If you missed it, North West recently voiced her opinions on her mom Kim Kardashian‘s various Met Gala looks!
