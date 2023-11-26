Selena Gomez Debuts New Hair on Instagram!

Selena Gomez is changing up her look!

The 31-year-old “Single Soon” songstress debuted her new hair color on her Instagram Story on Sunday (November 26).

Keep reading to find out more…

Selena posted two photos showing off her blonde locks, and she looks amazing!

The pop star has changed her natural brunette hair before in the past. In late 2017, Selena notably rocked a short blonde hairstyle.

Selena has been very busy as of late. She recently spent a big girls night out with her good friend Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and more!

Back in October, Selena opened up about where her mental health stands.

If you didn’t know, Selena is among many artists who regret a hit song! Check out the full list.

See Selena Gomez’s new look here…