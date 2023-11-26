Taylor Swift Did Not Announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' at Final Sao Paulo Concert, Here's Why Fans Thought She Would

Many fans were anticipating a big announcement from Taylor Swift on Sunday night (November 26).

The 33-year-old entertainer took the stage in São Paulo, Brazil that night for her final The Eras Tour stop of the year.

Ahead of the show, fans believed that it would be the night that she announced the release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), but it didn’t happen.

Keep reading to find out why fans predicted that…

Ahead of the concert, fans were convinced that it was coming as she had been performing songs from her re-recorded albums in order for the surprise songs, and Reputation TV would have been next.

Other clues that fans picked up that could have hinted at it were Taylor‘s mom Andrea and her publicist were seen wearing black for the show, while Taylor‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce also wore black while arriving for his football game in Las Vegas that same day.

In addition, the Empire State Building posted a black and white photo of the building on Twitter/X, with the caption reading, “There will be no explanation 🖤”

During the concert, at one point Taylor even accidentally said “Rep,” before correcting herself to say, “The Eras Tour”!

Taylor, of course, only has two albums left to release re-recorded versions of, Reputation and her self titled debut.

The singer’s last release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), drew huge numbers over it’s first three days of being out!