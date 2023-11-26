Taylor Swift Meets With Family of Fan Who Died at Brazil Concert Ahead of Final 'Eras Tour' Show of 2023

Taylor Swift held a very special meet and greet ahead of her final Brazil tour stop on The Eras Tour on Sunday night (November 26) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 33-year-old entertainer met with the family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who passed away after falling faint at a concert in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and far too young,” Taylor shared on Instagram after learning of Ana‘s passing before taking the stage.

Keep reading to find out more…

At Sunday’s concert, Taylor welcomed Ana‘s family backstage and snapped a photo with them. See the pic HERE!

Ana‘s family, including her father Weiny Machado, all wore white t-shirts with a photo of Ana on the front, along with a quote from the late fan.

During the concert, the family was seen enjoying the show in a VIP tent on the floor.

Days after Ana‘s passing, her father spoke out, seeking clarification on whether fans were prohibited from bringing water into the concert.