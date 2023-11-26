'The Bachelor' Alum Ben Flajnik Ties the Knot with His 'Best Friend'

Another Bachelor Nation star just got married!!

Season 16 Bachelor Ben Flajnik has just revealed the exciting news that he tied the knot back in October.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Last month, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family I married my best friend and it was the most incredible day of my life. Tears and laughs were had and I’ve never felt so present with another person in my life. I’m so grateful to do life with you and thank you for your unwavering love and support,” Ben captioned a beautiful photo of himself and his mystery bride.

Many of Ben‘s fellow Bachelor Nation stars shared their congratulations in the comments, including JP Rosenbaum, who was on the same season of The Bachelorette with Ben.

In case you forgot, Ben competed for Ashley Hebert‘s love on season seven of The Bachelorette, before leading his own season of The Bachelor the following year.

Congratulations to Ben and his wife on their nuptials!!!

If you missed it, another Bachelor Nation couple got married in October…